Grizz super fan mourns Z-Bo's departure to Sacramento

The 4th of July is a day of celebration for most Americans. However, for some Memphis Grizzlies fans, it was far from a day of celebration.

For fans like Browning Stubbs, a Memphis Grizzlies season ticket holder since 2001, this 4th of July was somber.

It's the day Zach Randolph, the greatest Grizzly ever, left the Bluff City for Sacramento. It's a day that will live in infamy for Stubbs.

"This is the worst 4th of July ever," Stubbs said crying with a face full of tears.

Since that day countless fans like Stubbs are praising Randolph for his contributions to the Grizzlies, but nothing tops the announcement from Grizz chairman and controlling owner, Robert Pera.

In a statement released on Thursday, Pera announced Randolph's number 50 jersey will be retired.



"Zach, you helped turn a lottery team into a perennial playoff contender," Pera's statement said. "You helped make a basketball team a model of community service. Thank you for all that you put into this community and this organization. #50 will never be worn by another member of the Memphis Grizzlies."

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, who's been alongside Randolph for seven straight playoff appearances tweeted, "50 forever" with a picture him and Randolph embracing each other.

Same for Memphis Center Marc Gasol, who tweeted their relationship is "bigger than basketball."

Even the Lebron James, the "King" of the NBA sent a shout out saying, "Congrats @MacBo50!! Always been one of my fav guys that's been in this league of ours! #Forever 50 #HangItUp."

Congrats @MacBo50!! Always been one of my fav guys that's been in this league of ours! #Forever50 #HangItUp https://t.co/C1RYBmEQjI — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 6, 2017

There's no doubt Memphis will miss Randolph. All fans can do now is celebrate the legacy of the big man simply known as Z-Bo.

"He meant everything to me," Stubbs said. "Thank you Z-Bo. I love you Z-Bo."

