Vince Carter leaves Grizzlies, joins Sacramento

Vince Carter leaves Grizzlies, joins Sacramento

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Vince Carter (SOURCE: Grizzlies) Vince Carter (SOURCE: Grizzlies)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The recent departure of Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph has left many fans in tears, but it looks like he's not going to be the only Grizz making his home in Sacramento.

Vince Carter is heading to the Kings.

The 6-foot-6-inch tall Grizz shooting guard and point guard has spent time during his 19 year NBA career with Dallas, Phoenix, Orlando, and Toronto.

