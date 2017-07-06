Brawl during Collierville Independence Day Celebration captured - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Brawl during Collierville Independence Day Celebration captured on video

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Some fireworks erupted before the scheduled fireworks display in Collierville July 3.

A video making its rounds on social media shows a fight at Cox Park during Collierville's Independence Day Celebration. 

Multiple juveniles were involved in the fight. Two teens were knocked down on the concrete, but now Collierville police are working to track the teenagers down that were involved.

The cell phone video shows teenage girls, being pulled to the ground and kicked repeatedly. 

We blurred the video to conceal the identities of the juveniles involved.

"Accused one of us of looking at them when we were looking at a good truck," one teen involved in the fight said.

WMC's Sasha Jones spoke to three of the teens involved in the fight. They said they were attacked because another teen claimed they were staring in the wrong direction.

That's when they said a teenage girl called over five other teens to jump in the fight.

"She attacked me from behind and as soon as she pulled my hair I was way over there and she was way over here," one teen said. "I was scared because when it all happened I thought I was about to die."

The grandfather of the girls said what is shown in the video is more than just a fight.

"That wasn't a fight, that was an assault," grandfather Butch Jones said.

He said his grandchildren were assaulted and he wants the Collierville Police Department to take action.

"I want the people of Collierville to know that this is going on in this community," he said.

Collierville police said charges have been brought against one teenager. The department is tracking down others involved and is continuing to investigate.

