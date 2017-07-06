Brawl during Collierville Independence Day Celebration captured on video

Some fireworks erupted before the scheduled fireworks display in Collierville July 3. A video making its rounds on social media shows a fight at the park during Collierville's Independence Day Celebration. Multiple juveniles were involved in the fight. WMC Action News 5 Investigator Sasha Jones spoke with some of those kids involved in the fight, their grandfather, and gets to the bottom of what is being done by Collierville Police Department about the brawl tonight on WMC5 a...More >>
The 4th of July is a day of celebration for most Americans. However, for some Memphis Grizzlies fans, it was far from a day of celebration. For fans like Browning Stubbs, a Memphis Grizzlies season ticket holder since 2001, this 4th of July was somber. It's the day Zach Randolph, the greatest Grizzly ever, left the Bluff City for Sacramento. It's a day that will live in infamy for Stubbs. "This is the worst 4th of July ever," Stubbs said crying with a face full of tears. ...More >>
The recent departure of Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph has left many fans in tears, but it looks like he's not going to be the only Grizzlie making his home in Sacramento. Vince Carter is heading to the Kings. Sources say Carter agreed to a 1-year, $8 million deal with the Kings. The 6-foot-6-inch tall Grizz shooting guard and point guard has spent time during his 19 year NBA career with Dallas, Phoenix, Orlando, and Toronto. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights rese...More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Ever wonder why we name tropical storms?More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with The Alabama Department of Health has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
