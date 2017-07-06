'Camp Hope' gives children of domestic violence, trauma a future

A camp for kids who have survived the unthinkable is being held in the Mid-South. It's a camp that seeks to give those kids back their childhood. "Camp Hope" helps these children cope with the trauma they have experienced and live positive lives. The summer camp is free and each child has a story to share. But, there's one thing each of them can relate to - some kind of trauma and grief. "We give them hope to push past adversity," camp counselor Shanell Matthew...More >>
A camp for kids who have survived the unthinkable is being held in the Mid-South. It's a camp that seeks to give those kids back their childhood. "Camp Hope" helps these children cope with the trauma they have experienced and live positive lives. The summer camp is free and each child has a story to share. But, there's one thing each of them can relate to - some kind of trauma and grief. "We give them hope to push past adversity," camp counselor Shanell Matthew...More >>
Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for bold crooks who cleaned out multiple units at a storage facility near Covington Pike. One Mid-South man is offering hard cash to get his prized possessions back in his hands. The crooks broke the locks on his storage units and took hundreds of thousands of dollars in antique items. "Hell, it was full - including a '79 TransAm," Philip Cohen said. Cohen said he was robbed at the Great Value Storage on Covington Pike. According...More >>
Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for bold crooks who cleaned out multiple units at a storage facility near Covington Pike. One Mid-South man is offering hard cash to get his prized possessions back in his hands. The crooks broke the locks on his storage units and took hundreds of thousands of dollars in antique items. "Hell, it was full - including a '79 TransAm," Philip Cohen said. Cohen said he was robbed at the Great Value Storage on Covington Pike. According...More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with The Alabama Department of Health has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with The Alabama Department of Health has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>