Thieves take $150K worth of items from storage unit, man offers reward

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for bold crooks who cleaned out multiple units at a storage facility near Covington Pike.

One Mid-South man is offering hard cash to get his prized possessions back in his hands.

The crooks broke the locks on his storage units and took hundreds of thousands of dollars in antique items.

"Hell, it was full - including a '79 TransAm," Philip Cohen said.

Cohen said he was robbed at the Great Value Storage on Covington Pike.

According to police, the most recent time was on July 3 when thieves cleaned out his five storage units.

The burglars were caught on camera leaving the scene in a White GMC truck and pulling a large enclosed trailer.

Cohen said what was taken is hard to replace.

"Classic '78 model dirt bike, a $2,500 Oak Claw Foot dining room table - antique by the way," Cohen said.

He said the storage units held up to $150,000 worth of items and were supposed to be alarmed and monitored at all times.

"The TransAm alone was a show car and it was worth $45,000," Cohen said.

When he tried to talk to the management at the storage units about the robberies he said they were not very helpful.

"Humma, humma, humma, and a bunch of - a bunch of malarky," Cohen said.

Now, he's offering a cash reward to get his items back.

"At least 5, maybe 10 [thousand dollars]," Cohen said.

WMC Action News 5 has been unable to get a response from the storage company.

On top of Cohen's reward, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tips lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

