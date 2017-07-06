Advocates requests improved sidewalks, driver courtesy for pedestrians

Pedestrian safety is becoming a top concern in the Bluff City.

A meeting was held Thursday night in Downtown Memphis to focus on getting the word out to drivers to share the road with pedestrians.

Many recent incidents have been caused by drivers hitting people trying to cross the street, but another concern is over the disabled being forced to walk or ride closer to the road because of damaged sidewalks.

"Walking around in Memphis as a person with a disability in Memphis, depending on where you are, where you work, can be very difficult," community organizer Allison Donald said. "I work on Madison and not 200 feet from where I work the sidewalks are completely torn up."

In addition to requesting safer sidewalks, advocates are also calling on all drivers to treat every intersection as a crosswalk regarding pedestrians trying to cross.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.