Advocates requests improved sidewalks, driver courtesy for pedes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Advocates requests improved sidewalks, driver courtesy for pedestrians

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Pedestrian safety is becoming a top concern in the Bluff City.

A meeting was held Thursday night in Downtown Memphis to focus on getting the word out to drivers to share the road with pedestrians.

Many recent incidents have been caused by drivers hitting people trying to cross the street, but another concern is over the disabled being forced to walk or ride closer to the road because of damaged sidewalks.

"Walking around in Memphis as a person with a disability in Memphis, depending on where you are, where you work, can be very difficult," community organizer Allison Donald said. "I work on Madison and not 200 feet from where I work the sidewalks are completely torn up."

In addition to requesting safer sidewalks, advocates are also calling on all drivers to treat every intersection as a crosswalk regarding pedestrians trying to cross.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Orange Mound students learn about importance of reading

    Orange Mound students learn about importance of reading

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:42:28 GMT
    (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
    Some Orange Mound students were given the chance to learn about the importance of reading Thursday at WMC. Dozens of students who participated in a reading camp hosted by Aspire Public Schools visited WMC Action News 5. School officials said it is important for the young children to know good things happen in Memphis. "It opens their eyes to the fact that when you watch the news positive things happen on the news as well as they are part of those things going on in their commu...More >>
    Some Orange Mound students were given the chance to learn about the importance of reading Thursday at WMC. Dozens of students who participated in a reading camp hosted by Aspire Public Schools visited WMC Action News 5. School officials said it is important for the young children to know good things happen in Memphis. "It opens their eyes to the fact that when you watch the news positive things happen on the news as well as they are part of those things going on in their commu...More >>

  • Mother pleads guilty to murder of her 2-year-old child

    Mother pleads guilty to murder of her 2-year-old child

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-07-07 02:59:28 GMT
    (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
    A mother pleaded guilty to the death of her 2-year-old child. Raven Campbell was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Thursday for the murder of her 2-year-old child Jarmyle. Campbell pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of second-degree murder. Investigators said Campbell intentionally placed her 2-year-old son underneath a mattress for 20-30 minutes on June 16, 2015. Police said the child stopped breathing and he was rushed to the hospital, where he ...More >>
    A mother pleaded guilty to the death of her 2-year-old child. Raven Campbell was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Thursday for the murder of her 2-year-old child Jarmyle. Campbell pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of second-degree murder. Investigators said Campbell intentionally placed her 2-year-old son underneath a mattress for 20-30 minutes on June 16, 2015. Police said the child stopped breathing and he was rushed to the hospital, where he ...More >>

  • Advocates requests improved sidewalks, driver courtesy for pedestrians

    Advocates requests improved sidewalks, driver courtesy for pedestrians

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-07 02:43:07 GMT
    (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
    Pedestrian safety is becoming a top concern in the Bluff City. A meeting was held Thursday night in Downtown Memphis to focus on getting the word out to drivers to share the road with pedestrians. Many recent incidents have been caused by drivers hitting people trying to cross the street, but another concern is over the disabled being forced to walk or ride closer to the road because of damaged sidewalks. "Walking around in Memphis as a person with a disability in Memphis, dep...More >>
    Pedestrian safety is becoming a top concern in the Bluff City. A meeting was held Thursday night in Downtown Memphis to focus on getting the word out to drivers to share the road with pedestrians. Many recent incidents have been caused by drivers hitting people trying to cross the street, but another concern is over the disabled being forced to walk or ride closer to the road because of damaged sidewalks. "Walking around in Memphis as a person with a disability in Memphis, dep...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly