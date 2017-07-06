Mother pleads guilty to murder of her 2-year-old child

A woman accused of injuring and intentionally placing her 2-year-old son underneath a mattress faces upgraded charges of first degree murder in perpetration of a felony.

A mother pleaded guilty to the death of her 2-year-old child.

Raven Campbell was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Thursday for the murder of her 2-year-old child Jarmyle.

Campbell pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of second-degree murder.

Investigators said Campbell intentionally placed her 2-year-old son underneath a mattress for 20-30 minutes on June 16, 2015.

Police said the child stopped breathing and he was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The child had bite and scratch marks on his body.

According to police, it was not the first time the family had law enforcement at their home.

Police said they responded to the home 36 times before the incident. Those calls include two armed party calls, three disturbances, two loose dog calls, 12 domestic violence calls, one 911 hang-up call, and one missing person call. In addition, they responded to one possible attempted suicide call, two suspicious persons calls, one theft, one vandalism, two woundings, and three crime scene calls.

