Orange Mound students learn about importance of reading

Some Orange Mound students were given the chance to learn about the importance of reading Thursday at WMC.

Dozens of students who participated in a reading camp hosted by Aspire Public Schools visited WMC Action News 5.

School officials said it is important for the young children to know good things happen in Memphis.

"It opens their eyes to the fact that when you watch the news positive things happen on the news as well as they are part of those things going on in their community," Special Projects Coordinator Rickey Johnson said.

School leaders hope the children can learn what is going on in their neighborhood and how it impacts their lives.

