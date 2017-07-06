Orange Mound students learn about importance of reading

A camp for kids who have survived the unthinkable is being held in the Mid-South. It's a camp that seeks to give those kids back their childhood. "Camp Hope" helps these children cope with the trauma they have experienced and live positive lives. The summer camp is free and each child has a story to share. But, there's one thing each of them can relate to - some kind of trauma and grief. "We give them hope to push past adversity," camp counselor Shanell Matthew...More >>
Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for bold crooks who cleaned out multiple units at a storage facility near Covington Pike. One Mid-South man is offering hard cash to get his prized possessions back in his hands. The crooks broke the locks on his storage units and took hundreds of thousands of dollars in antique items. "Hell, it was full - including a '79 TransAm," Philip Cohen said. Cohen said he was robbed at the Great Value Storage on Covington Pike. According...More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
