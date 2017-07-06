Arkansas announces home-and-home games against Notre Dame

Arkansas Razorbacks have inked a home-and-home deal with Notre Dame in football.

The Hogs travel to South Bend in 2020, while the Fighting Irish will come to Fayetteville in 2025.

The two schools have never squared off against each other.

“It’s remarkable to think our historic programs have never met, but we are excited that this will change in the near future as we add the University of Notre Dame to our football schedules in 2020 and 2025,” said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “This series will benefit our football program, our University and the Southeastern Conference, but more importantly it is an opportunity for our football student-athletes to compete against one of college football’s storied programs while providing a premier match-up for our fans. This series will provide a once-in-a-lifetime road trip and another memorable football Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium."

