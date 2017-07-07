Redbirds reach 22 games over .500

Despite the call up of many of their better players to the parent St. Louis Cardinals, the Memphis Redbirds just keep on winning.
The team wrapped up their series at Round Rock with another victory to go 22-games over .500 with a 7- 4 final.
The 'Birds start a 3 game series at Nashville on Friday..
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.