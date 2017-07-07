Redbirds reach 22 games over .500 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Redbirds Beat Round Rock 7-4

Redbirds reach 22 games over .500

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Despite the call up of many of their better players to the parent St. Louis Cardinals, the Memphis Redbirds just keep on winning.

The team wrapped up their series at Round Rock with another victory to go 22-games over .500 with a 7- 4 final.

The 'Birds start a 3 game series at Nashville on Friday..

