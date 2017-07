Rachel Heck to Play in Junior Solheim Cup

Congratulations to St. Agnes High School star Rachel Heck.

She will Represent the United States at the PING Junior Solheim Cup run by the American Junior Golf Association.

The event is set for August 14-16 at Des Moines, Iowa.

Tournament alumnae include LPGA stars Paula Craemer, Brittany Lincicome, and Morgan Pressel.

