2 injured after car crashes into street sweeper

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

Two people are injured after a car crashed into a street sweeper.

The crash happened at the corner of Jack Bond Road and Brunswick Road in Arlington around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Two people were taken to the hospital; one was airlifted in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or who owns the street sweeper.

