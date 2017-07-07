Trump administration appoints new CDC director

The Trump administration has appointed a new director to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald most recently served as Georgia's department of public health commissioner.

Dr. Fitzgerald is a trained OB-GYN.

She will begin her new role as states are battling mosquitoes that can carry the Zika virus, which is known to cause birth defects.

The CDC is a multi-billion dollar agency that works to promote public health and fight diseases around the world.

Dr. Fitzgerald takes over the CDC job from acting director Dr. Anne Schuchat.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.