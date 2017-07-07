5 Great Things: DSAM wants JT, fighting blight, Z-Bo send off

Now that all the smoke has cleared from all the Independence Day fireworks, we can see our way clear to 5 other great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & the Mid-South wants Justin Timberlake to come lead their 20th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk.

Some of the organization's self-advocates helped put together a video dancing and singing along to "Can't Stop the Feeling" to get JT to come to Memphis.

The group is asking the Mid-South to spread the word to make the video go viral using the hashtag #StepUpJT. They even tweeted at Jimmy Fallon to help spread the word!

Memphis is making it easy for young people to take advantage of ways to improve their lives. The City of Memphis launched a new website, OpportunityMemphis.com, designed to connect Memphians with opportunity.

For those who need help with a criminal record, this shows you where to go to find out your options. You'll also find information on free technical college, free community college, a diploma, social services, or even cheap things to do this summer.

The Shelby County Mayor's Fight Blight Team, in one week, picked up more than two tons of litter--or more than 772 bags--on neighborhood roads in Memphis and Shelby County.

There are 10 teams in various ZIP codes that work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Those between the ages of 14-24 are paid $9 per hour and team supervisors are paid $12 an hour. The cleanup routes are determined by Clean Memphis, a non-profit organization.

Nate Brown, 25, earned a polka-dot jersey in the race Monday, a huge achievement during just his first participation in the Tour De France.

The polka dot is given to the cyclist dubbed 'King of the Mountains,' for gaining the most points for reaching mountain summits first.

He's also the first Tennesseean to ever compete in the race.

Brown grew up riding back country roads just outside of Covington. Twenty-one days of cycling, riding a total of 2,200 miles on a journey and a ride that begin right here in Tennessee.

Grizz Nation will always have love and adoration for Zach Randolph.

After the news broke that Z-Bo was off to a new home in Sacramento for the 2017-18 season, Grizzlies fans broke into tears, reminisced old memories, and thanked their favorite Grizzly for his eight years of service on and off the court.

The team also plans to retire his number 50 jersey number.

Gone but never forgotten!

