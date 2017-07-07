TN offers free ACT retake for all high school seniors

Incoming high school seniors will get a chance to retake the ACT for free.

Tennessee Department of Education announced that ACT Senior Retake Day will be available for every high school student in the class of 2018—about 70,000 students.

The test will take place in the students’ own schools, and they will not have to sign up; they will be automatically provided.

School districts will have the choice to offer the test on October 3 and October 17.

"Tennessee is once again a national leader in education as the first state to offer an ACT retake opportunity to all public school seniors," Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said. "By expanding our retake day, we send a strong signal that our state is committed to further increasing access, especially among students who stand to benefit the most from this opportunity."

ACT retakes have been available in the past, but not for all students. In 2016, 40 percent students who retested improved their overall score.

