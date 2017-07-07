Pyro's Pizza holds fundraiser for Germantown baby in need of transplant

Pyro's Pizza in Collierville is holding a Giveback Night Fundraiser for a one-year-old Germantown baby who is in need of a life-saving transplant.

Shortly after Elena Liriano was born, doctors diagnosed her with Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease/Congenital Hypatic Fibrosis.

The Collierville pizzeria will give 20 percent of proceeds from the night to Children's Organ Transplant Association. That money will go towards assiting with transplant-related expenses.

The family needs about $50,000 to pay for the transplant.

You are invited to come and show your support on Monday, July 10 from 5 until 8 that night at the Pyro's on Houston Levee Road in Collierville.

For more information about the Pyro's Giveback Night, please contact Carolyn Gwatney at (901)351-4055.



To learn about Elena or make a donation online, click here.

