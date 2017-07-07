Pyro's Pizza holds fundraiser for Germantown baby in need of transplant

A Memphis Fire Station was burglarized as firefighters slept inside.More >>
A man was killed in a crash involving a Clarksdale Police Department cruiser Thursday night.More >>
Incoming high school seniors will get a chance to retake the ACT for free.More >>
Two people are injured after a car collided with a street sweeper.More >>
Now that all the smoke has cleared from all the Independence Day fireworks, we can see our way clear to 5 other great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
