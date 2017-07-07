Man killed, child injured in crash with Clarksdale police cruiser

U.S. employers added 222,000 jobs during the month of June, the most in four months.More >>
The Trump administration has appointed a new director to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
A man was killed in a crash involving a Clarksdale Police Department cruiser Thursday night.More >>
Incoming high school seniors will get a chance to retake the ACT for free.More >>
The 4th of July is a day of celebration for most Americans. However, for some Memphis Grizzlies fans, it was far from a day of celebration.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
Police are on the scene of a standoff and hostage situation at the Wells Fargo location at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.More >>
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his deputies don't use Narcan now and never will under his watch, despite its effectiveness in reversing the effects of heroin overdoses.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
