Man killed, child injured in crash with Clarksdale police cruiser

A man was killed in a crash involving a Clarksdale Police Department cruiser Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on South State Street.

Police said the 42-year-old was killed in the crash and a child passenger was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

CPD said the officer was responding to an emergency and had his lights and siren on when he struck the other vehicle that crossed in front of his car.

The accident is still under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.