Fire station thief steals from firefighters as they sleep

A Memphis Fire Station was burglarized as firefighters slept inside.

According to Memphis Police Department, eight MFD employees were inside the Union Avenue station when the burglary happened Wednesday morning.

Police said the firefighters woke up to find one of the windows at the station had been opened.

Among the items stolen were a mountain bike, laptops, wallets, cell phones, cash, credit cards, and driver’s licenses.

The total value of the stolen items is estimated at $5,131.

The victims told police a credit card has been used at several places in West Memphis.

No arrests have been made at this time.

