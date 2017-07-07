Former Tiger, NBA Rookie of the Year to join the Grizzlies

Tyreke Evans in 2013 (Source: Pkantz via Wikimedia Commons)

A former Memphis Tigers basketball player is coming back to the Bluff City to play basketball, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tyreke Evans played basketball under Coach John Calipari in Memphis during the 2008-2009 college basketball season.

Evans was then drafted by the Sacramento Kings, where he won the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Wojnarowski said the Grizzlies signed Evans to a one-year deal worth $3.3 million.

Free agent Tyreke Evans has agreed to a one-year, $3.3M deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

