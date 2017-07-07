Health inspectors respond to complaint filed against Imagine Vegan

A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.

Restaurant owner shames customer: 'If you can't do children, don't come here'

Tennessee Health Department inspectors responded to a complaint filed on the Imagine Vegan restaurant after a customer gave the restaurant a 2-star review on Google.

The owner of the restaurant responded to the customer's review by saying the restaurant was a family restaurant and her four children are often at the restaurant during business hours.

The complaint to the health department said children were running around in the restaurant and the youngest child was running around the establishment nude.

Inspectors went to Imagine Vegan, located at 2155 Young Avenue, on Friday to investigate the allegations.

According to the inspection report, four children were inside the restaurant. The ages ranged from 22-months to 15-years old. One child was sleeping and the other three were watching TV.

There were no violations found with the restaurant by investigators pertaining to the children.

Previous health inspection scores reflect the restaurant has maintained high scores and a compliance with rules and regulations regarding food safety.

Imagine Vegan scored a 98 during the last two regular inspections on March 24 and April 30. It had only minor violations.

You can read the notes from the inspector, as well as view the previous two inspection reports, below:

The owner of Imagine Vegan said she would have preferred the customer come to her directly with any complaints she had rather than posting the negative review.

