Team of researchers from UAH to study weather during Solar Eclipse

Recently, I wrote a blog on the impact the August 21st solar eclipse will have on the weather (Read here). Researchers at UAH in Huntsville, AL are now planning a trip north of Nashville to measure those changes in the atmosphere as the moon passes in front of the sun. The team will be led by Dr. Kevin Knupp from UAH’s Severe Weather Institute and radar & lightning laboratories (SWIRLL).
They will be set up in Clarksville, TN as well as Hopkinsville, KY and the Land Between The Lakes in southern Kentucky.
The team will be taking their array of scientific instruments to measure temperature changes at the surface and aloft as well changes in rising air, cloud dissipation or formation and storm development. This includes their mobile X-band radar called “MAX” (pictured below) and the Mobile Integrated Profiling System (MIPS) (pictured above).
They will also launch a weather balloon to collect temperature data from the surface all the way into the stratosphere. Most of the processes that happen with our daily weather happen slowly. Those same processes will happen over a few minutes rather than a few hours thanks to the eclipse. The changes could vary greatly. Dr. Knupp and his team have their theories and hypothesis. The results will be interesting to say the least. I’m hoping to be there to see it all happening in person. Hopefully, it won’t be cloudy!
You can find more details on the UAH Atmospheric Science page here.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
A Mid-South family--consisting of more than 330 relatives--gets together twice a year for what many are calling the mother of all family reunions.More >>
A Mid-South family--consisting of more than 330 relatives--gets together twice a year for what many are calling the mother of all family reunions.More >>
Researchers at UAH in Huntsville, AL are now planning a trip north of Nashville to changes in the atmosphere during the solar eclipse in August.More >>
Researchers at UAH in Huntsville, AL are now planning a trip north of Nashville to changes in the atmosphere during the solar eclipse in August.More >>
The investigation into the drowning death of a 23-year-old bride-to-be has now expanded.More >>
The investigation into the drowning death of a 23-year-old bride-to-be has now expanded.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.More >>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.More >>
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.More >>