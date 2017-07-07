New Pringles flavor brings Ramen soup to chip form

Pringles and chicken ramen...together? The dorm room special is now available in one can.

The new limited edition Pringles flavor is available for purchase in stores now. For $1.50 you can buy this new flavor adventure, but you'll only be able to find them at Dollar General stores.

Pringles have been around since the early 1970's and are sold in 140 countries.

Other long-term specialty flavors of Pringles includes Screamin' Dill Pickle, Pringles Cheeseburger and Pizza.

