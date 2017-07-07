Thief steals car with child inside as mother is talking with a friend

A Memphis father faces charges after his 2-year-old was left alone in a car. The car was stolen, and the child was found safe as Tennessee officials worked to issue an Amber Alert.

Dressed in a black jacket, Donald Thomas made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department is still searching for the person responsible for stealing a car in a North Memphis neighborhood as a child slept inside.

It's the second time this week a child was taken while a parent left them in the car, according to MPD.

Thankfully, officers located the car and the child just one street over from where it was taken.

Stephanie Woodard was there when the child was taken out of the car by officers.

"It was a lot of confusion in the baby's face, like, what's going on?" she said.

The child was sleeping in the backseat as her mother stood outside talking with a friend. That's when two men pulled up into the friend's driveway, one of whom jumped into the woman's car and took off.

The friend said they tried to run after the stolen car, but the man pulled over a block away and ran away.

Officers said no charges have been filed in this case.

This incident comes after a father was charged with child endangerment and neglect for leaving his son in the car at a Frayser gas station. His car was stolen with the boy inside. The boy was found 10 miles away, uninjured and asleep.

