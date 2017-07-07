Suspected robber shot during gas station attack - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Suspected robber shot during gas station attack

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A suspected robber was shot while assaulting a man at a gas station Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers said they received a call about a shooting at a gas station near the intersection of S Highland Street and Southern Avenue.

The shooter said a man came into the store and started assaulting him. He eventually pulled out a gun and opened fire at the suspected robber.

A bullet did hit the suspected robber, but he was able to run out of the gas station. 

Officers caught up with him outside the business. First responders took him to the hospital as police continued to investigate what happened.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

