Arrest made in theft of bride-to-be's car on the day she died - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Arrest made in theft of bride-to-be's car on the day she died

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
By Felicia Bolton
Darian Towns with her fiance. (Source: Family) Darian Towns with her fiance. (Source: Family)
BARTLETT, TN (WMC) -

The investigation into the drowning death of a 23-year-old bride-to-be has now expanded.

Darian Towns drowned on July 4 during a house party. The same night someone stole her car.

Bartlett Police Department said it has arrested the person who stole Towns' car. The suspect is being questioned further, but the department will not release the suspect's name at this time.

Towns' mother said she wants answers now.

"She said she was going to get some work done on her car, and then she was going to a party. I told her to keep in touch," Donell Towns said. "I said, 'OK, talk to you tomorrow.' And I never did--Tomorrow never got to come for us, never. "

Darian was just 4 weeks from becoming a wife. 

"I am picking up her wedding dress on this Friday and their wedding rings, and now I'm planning a funeral...to go from what should've been one of the happiest days of her life to planning my baby's funeral, it's devastating," Donell Towns said.

Officers said there were a lot of people at the party and they will conduct more interviews.

There are several GoFundMe accounts set up using Darian's name and story. However, Donell Towns said this is the legitimate GoFundMe account for the family, if you are interested in donating to help the family through this difficult time.

Darian's visitation is scheduled for July 12 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Her funeral will be in New Orleans on Saturday.

