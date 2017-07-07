Arrest made in theft of bride-to-be's car on the day she died

A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A Mid-South family--consisting of more than 330 relatives--gets together twice a year for what many are calling the mother of all family reunions.More >>
A Mid-South family--consisting of more than 330 relatives--gets together twice a year for what many are calling the mother of all family reunions.More >>
Researchers at UAH in Huntsville, AL are now planning a trip north of Nashville to changes in the atmosphere during the solar eclipse in August.More >>
Researchers at UAH in Huntsville, AL are now planning a trip north of Nashville to changes in the atmosphere during the solar eclipse in August.More >>
The investigation into the drowning death of a 23-year-old bride-to-be has now expanded.More >>
The investigation into the drowning death of a 23-year-old bride-to-be has now expanded.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.More >>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.More >>
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.More >>