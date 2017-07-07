West Nile infected mosquitos found in Shelby CO, spraying begin next week

Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been found in the Shelby County ZIP codes of 38018 and 38103. In an effort to stop the spread of these mosquitos, the Shelby County Health Department will spray at-risk areas with insecticides the week of July 10.

Trucks mounted with mosquito control technology will work the following areas where breeding has been confirmed, following this schedule:

Monday, July 10th 8:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. ZIP Codes: 38103, 38104, 38105, 38106, 38107, 38108, 38114, 38126

Tuesday, July 11th 8:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. ZIP Codes: 38017, 38018, 38028, 38115, 38118, 38125, 38141

Wednesday, July 12th 8:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. ZIP Codes: 38053, 38127, 38128, 38134, 38135

Thursday, July 13th 8:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. ZIP Codes: 38002, 38108, 38111, 38112, 38122

The SCHD encourages individuals to be vigilant in controlling mosquito populations around their homes, as the insecticides sprayed can only kill live mosquitos. The department suggests always using an insect repellent to prevent bites, wearing long clothing of light colors when outside, staying indoors around dusk or dawn and draining any outdoor, standing water.

To date, other areas across the county have previously been confirmed as positive test pools. These include ZIP codes 38016, 38017, 38053, 38103, 38104, 38105, 38106, 38107, 38109, 38111, 38112, 38114, 38115, 38116, 38117, 38118, 38119, 38120, 38122, 38125, 38126, 38127, 38128, 38134, 38135, 38138, 38139 and 3814.

SCHD's Vector Control Program has been working since February to treat these areas with larvicides to help eliminate the mosquito population.

Scheduled sprayings are subject to be canceled depending on weather conditions. Follow @ShelbyTNHealth on social media or visit their website (www.shelbytnhealth.com) for up-to-date information regarding cancellations.

