Child left in hot daycare van honored with flag raising

5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic

5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.

Arkansas Department of Human Services placed the license of Ascent Child Health Services facility in West Memphis on probationary

Arkansas Department of Human Services placed the license of Ascent Child Health Services facility in West Memphis on probationary

Daycare placed on probation after 5-year-old dies in center’s care

Daycare placed on probation after 5-year-old dies in center’s care

Loved ones gathered for the flag raising to honor, and remember, Gardner (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

5-year-old Christopher Gardner died after being left in a hot daycare van all day (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

A flag was raised to honor young Christopher Gardner after he died in a hot daycare van (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

The young child who died after being left in a hot daycare van is being remembered in a very public way.

A flag was raised to remember Christopher Gardner. But, that's not all.

The Child Advocacy Center in West Memphis, Arkansas said they have had a flag for three years and have never had to use it - until Friday.

They hope the ceremony for Gardner will serve as a wake-up call for families and child care centers.

"I had hoped that maybe this day wouldn't come for this community," Lori Deshazo, with the Child Advocacy Center of Eastern Arkansas, said.

Wearing "Long Live Christopher" t-shirts, the family of 5-year-old Gardner gathered at the West Memphis Police Department to keep his memory alive.

"We want to honor the life of a little boy who should still be with us today," Deshazo said.

Gardner died after he was left all day in an Ascent Children's Health Services van in June.

"We want his friends and his family to know that his life mattered," Deshazo said.

Members of the West Memphis community showed up in support with the hopes of raising awareness. West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker gave a brief update on the criminal case.

Four Ascent employees are charged with manslaughter but have not yet entered a plea.

In the meantime, investigators are using a life-sized mannequin to re-create the scene in that hot van. It is their hope that it calls to attention how, if someone is paying attention, lives can be saved.

"To show exactly how this would be nearly impossible, if you were paying attention, to miss this child where he was seated in the van," Baker said.

After a moment of silence, a flag was raised for Christopher. It will fly in his honor for the next week.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.