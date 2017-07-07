Mid-South family reunion reunites 330+ people from across the country

A Mid-South family--consisting of more than 330 relatives--gets together twice a year for what many are calling the mother of all family reunions.

The Guy family's bi-annual tradition is getting bigger every year.

"Every year we grow; we grow with new people," Pamela Guy-Strayhorn said. "This year we had over 54 new people come."

Those people come from all over the country to be part of the reunion--some traveling all the way from Seattle, Washington.

The reunion is a week-long event filled with games, trivia, talent shows, and mannequins.

Guy-Strayhorn said the most important aspect of the reunion is history.

Family members can explore the heritage room where they have life-sized mannequins of their ancestors that date back all the way to 1810.

"We are close to our grandfathers, and to be able to honor them like this--to be able to just capture some of the moments that they talked about and try to bring it into reality--is more passionate. It runs more deep than I could ever say," Guy-Strayhorn said.

"More people can join in and know where they're from. And who they are from. It's just love, and that's what everybody needs: love," Stephanie Fleming said.

Love and legacy that keeps the Guy's memory living on.

