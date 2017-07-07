MPD to hold meeting for community input and solutions

Memphis Police Department is giving the community the opportunity to meet and speak on various topics to identify solutions and strategies when interacting with police officers.

On Sunday, July 9, from 3-5 p.m., MPD Director Rallings and Department of Justice Specialist Walter Atkins will be hosting this event at the Hickory Hill Community Center. During this event topic, such as community-police relations, youth and police relations, and more will be discussed.

MPD is encouraging those in the community to come out and give input.

Many other MPD representatives will be in attendance.

