MPD to hold meeting for community input and solutions

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a missing 13-year-old boy Friday.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a missing 13-year-old boy Friday.More >>
New directors have been announced at the Harwood Center, a nonprofit organization that supports children with developmental disabilities.More >>
New directors have been announced at the Harwood Center, a nonprofit organization that supports children with developmental disabilities.More >>
Memphis Police Department is still searching for the person responsible for stealing a car in a North Memphis neighborhood as a child slept inside.More >>
Memphis Police Department is still searching for the person responsible for stealing a car in a North Memphis neighborhood as a child slept inside.More >>
Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been found in the Shelby County ZIP codes of 38018 and 38103.More >>
Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been found in the Shelby County ZIP codes of 38018 and 38103.More >>
The young child who died after being left in a hot daycare van was honored with a flag-raising ceremony at the Child Advocacy Center in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday.More >>
The young child who died after being left in a hot daycare van was honored with a flag-raising ceremony at the Child Advocacy Center in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.More >>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.More >>
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his deputies don't use Narcan now and never will under his watch, despite its effectiveness in reversing the effects of heroin overdoses.More >>
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his deputies don't use Narcan now and never will under his watch, despite its effectiveness in reversing the effects of heroin overdoses.More >>
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.More >>
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>