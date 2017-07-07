New Harwood Center directors hope to better serve disabled children of the Mid-South

Rachel Lulette has been named the new Behavioral Services Director of Harwood Center (SOURCE: Harwood Center)

Helena Powell has been named the new executive director of Harwood Center (SOURCE: Harwood Center)

New directors have been announced at the Harwood Center, a nonprofit organization that supports children with developmental disabilities.

On July 7, Helena Powell was named the new executive director along with Rachel Luletta as the new behavioral services director.

Powell previously served as director of development for the Mid-South chapter of the American Red Cross and worked as a consultant for the Turner Syndrome Foundation Society of the United States.

“Helena exhibited all of the characteristics we were seeking in an executive director,” said Meredith Taylor, development director at Harwood. “Her vision for Harwood Center will undoubtedly bring us to new heights and allow us to better serve children of the Mid-South.”

Luletta has worked as a behavior analyst in Florida for the Scott Center for Autism Treatment and the Star Center School for Autism. She has also served as director of the Florida Autism Center in Daytona Beach.

“Rachel is an outstanding addition to our team,” Taylor said. “She brings experience and knowledge necessary to guide our students and behavioral therapy team toward success and development."

Powell hopes to increase enrollment at the center and further educate the public on childhood disabilities.

“I’m most excited about being able to give children with disabilities a better start to their lives,” Powell said. “I know Harwood is going to continue to make an impact on some of the most vulnerable populations in Memphis.”

