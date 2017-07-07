Missing 13-year-old could be a danger to himself or others

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a missing 13-year-old boy Friday.

Marquel Anderson was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Summer Avenue.

Police said he has a mental disorder and could be a danger to himself or others.

He is described as a 6-foot tall teenager, who weighs 120 pounds and has a high-top fade hair style. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue shorts with Grizzlies logo, gray socks, and black Nike sandals.

If you have any information about Marquel Anderson's whereabouts, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

