Parents: Police are wrong about daughter's 'suicide'

Picture of Jessica's arm that the family says shows she did not commit suicide. (Source: Family)

A young woman's parents are turning up the heat on investigators by using social media to press for more answers surrounding their daughter's death.

A postal worker found Jessica Re'nee Johnson, a mother of two, dead on June 2. She had two shoe strings tied around her neck and connecting her to a mail box outside a Horn Lake home.

Horn Lake Police Department said the woman's death is classified as a suicide, but her family think it could be murder.

"This was not a suicide," Jessica's mother, Linda Johnson, said.

"Everything about this is suspicious," Jessica's close friend, Angela Brunson, said.

Jessica's loved ones say there's no way she hanged herself from a 38 inch mailbox.

"To say that someone was able to hang themselves from a mailbox, a low mailbox, with shoestrings?" Brunson said.

Family and friends are circulating a photo of Jessica's arm. It's a photograph they say proves something is not right.

The photo is of Jessica's arm. It shows bruises and cuts, and what the family said is a shoe print.

"She has a footprint on her arm. How would she have done that to herself?" Brunson said.

Jessica's friends and family said they admit she was no angel. Jessica struggled with drug addiction, but her friends and family said that doesn't mean her death should be dismissed.

Her friends and family told police they believe a combination of drug affiliations and an abusive relationship could be to blame for her death.

Jessica's friends and family said they won't stop until a homicide arrest is made for their loved one's death.

"We want them [Horn Lake Police Department] to do their job," Jessica's father, David Johnson, said.

We will never give up; we will get answers," Brunson said.

"That's all we want; we want closure. We just have to know what happened to Jessica. We know she did not do this herself," Linda Johnson said.

