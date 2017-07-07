FedEx sponsors college student retreat for 50 emerging leaders

An annual retreat taking place July 5 through July 8 allows 50 college students to focus on transforming the lives of underserved youth by developing passionate, global leadership skills. FedEx sponsors this event, making it possible for the students of the Usher's New Look non-profit to focus on employment opportunities and leadership while making a difference in the Memphis community.

UNL was founded to give young leaders the opportunity to spend this three-day retreat learning team building and community outreach through workshops, museum tours and more.

As an organization, UNL wants to focus on empowering the community by giving back.

"We cannot change trajectories and life stories without help from our community allies. We are extremely grateful to FedEx for making it possible for UNL college students to come together for this once in a lifetime opportunity," said UNL President and CEO Yvette Cook.

The students are given the chance to learn more about local entrepreneurship and network within the FedEx community. The last day of the retreat is dedicated to serving the Mid-South Food Bank.

UNL and FedEx hope to inspire young people to become confident and courageous leaders committed to community transformation.

