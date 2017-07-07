Biking for babies rolls through Memphis July 13

A team of cyclists roll into Memphis next week on a marathon ride starting in Hammond, LA and traveling all the way to St. Louis, MO.

It’s an event called Biking for Babies to raise awareness and funds for centers and programs that help pregnant women in need.

Kathryn Peterson from Germantown, TN found out about Biking for Babies while attending a collegiate conference.

“It really piqued my interest due to the combination of spiritual growth, community outreach, and athletic effort,” said Katheryn over a breakfast of eggs and coffee.

The University of Alabama student is studying both Mechanical Engineering and Spanish on the Tuscaloosa campus but has been training to ride all 659 miles of the Biking for Babies Southern Route, July 12-15.

“I decided to join because I’ve always done athletic events for myself but this is bigger than me and I wanted to experience that.” You can support Kathryn by clicking here.

The ride begins in Hammond, LA on Wednesday July 12 and rolls 164 miles to Canton, MS.

The riders will attempt 180 miles on Thursday, July 13 with a ride from Canton all the way to Holy Rosary Church at 4851 Park Ave. in Memphis.

Early the next morning, July 14, the Biking for Babies riders will depart Memphis and travel 166 miles all the way to Sikeston, MO. The final push comes on Saturday, July 15 as riders climb the toughest hills of their trip in Chester, IL and travel 149 miles from Sikeston to St. Louis.

“I saw this as an opportunity to push myself like I never have because the cause is bigger than me,” Kathryn, an avid runner, said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.