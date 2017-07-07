Memphis Boat Expo on track to have largest display ever in the Mid-South

Guess what's sailing into Memphis in January?

It's a boat lovers dream.

The Memphis Boat Expo will arrive at the Memphis Cook Convention Center January 12-15, 2018.

The Expo is on track to feature the largest display of boats, watercraft, and water fun ever to be displayed in the Mid-South.

The event is expected to cover the entire main hall of the Convention Center.

The Expo will display boats of all kinds and sizes, jet skis, paddle sports, marinas, kayaks, and more.

"Economic factors, including an improving housing market, higher employment, strong consumer confidence, and growing disposable income, are creating a golden age for the country's recreational boating industry," NMMA president Thom Dammrich said. "Summer is a busy selling season for our industry and we expect steady growth to continue across most boat categories through 2017 and into 2018 to keep up with the acceleration in demand for new boats."

The Memphis Boat Expo will be open Friday, January 12- Sunday, January 14.

