Mississippi teen sells lemonade to raise thousands for St. Jude, honor friend

When Carter Weaver learned that a long-time family friend had been diagnosed with cancer, he knew he had to step in and help.

For the past four years, the 13-year-old has led an annual lemonade stand to raise money for Chase Bailey and his family while they sought life-saving treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Carter felt the need to help and not sit back on the sidelines. We all wanted to rally around his family," said his mother Tiff Weaver.

In 2015, Chase lost his battle to osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

Losing Chase shattered the hearts of the Weaver family. Even still, Carter did not let this stop him from raising money for St. Jude.

"He just wanted to help. He was inspired that Chase continued to fight as much as he did," said Tiff.

Now two years since Chase's passing, Carter hopes this year's lemonade stand will have the largest turnout to date.

In the past three years, Carter and his family have raised over $3,500 for St. Jude by selling lemonade and baked goods alone.

They remain inspired by Chase's battle, and how he never lost his faith in God.

"Chase was such a sweet child. He would help anybody in need," said Tiff. "I'm so grateful for my child trying to impact people for Christ as well."

Carter has now decided he will run his first 5k in the St. Jude Marathon in order to raise even more money for kids like his life-long friend. His family and friends will honor Chase, running as "Team Chase Bailey 77" in the St. Jude Marathon and Half Marathon in December.

Carter is holding his next lemonade stand on July 15, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He hopes that this year he will be able to bring the community together to exceed the amount of money he has raised in the past.

