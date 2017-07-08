Temporary relief from the heat

Summer continues to be in full swing here in the Mid-South, and that means highs in the 90s with heat index values close to 100. We've seen no shortage of that this past week.

With a cold front moving through today, though, there will be some relief for Sunday - the better of the two weekend days.

Winds will continue to switch over from the N and NW this afternoon, ushering in *slightly* cooler but much drier air. This will allow humidity levels to drop this afternoon into this evening. Tonight's low at 72 isn't cool, but it will feel less stuffy and oppressive as we head into Sunday.

Sunday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and highs around 90. With dew points in the 50s and 60s, heat index values will take a break from the triple digit heat.

Don't expect it to last too long, though. By next week, we're back into the mid 90s with a chance of pop-up storms starting Wednesday and lasting into the first half of the weekend.

Stay cool, hydrated, and in the shade, and don't forget the pets!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

