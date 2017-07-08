Glitch sparks frenzy over MLGW bills; rumors of Z-Bo donation false

A technical glitch and a false social media rumor are being blamed for a wild and at times frantic day for MLGW and their customers.

Lines at MLGW payment kiosks were out the doors at some places, and customers couldn't believe their eyes when they looked at their accounts.

Rumors surfaced on social media that former Grizzly Zach Randolph donated $1 million to pay people's Memphis Gas, Light and Water bills.

Phones starting ringing off the hook at WMC Action News 5 with viewers wondering if the rumor was fake.

Others across the city decided to brave the summer heat to stand in long lines at MLGW kiosks around the city, hoping it was true.

One of the people waiting in line was Tanaka Chatmon. After hearing the rumor, she immediately headed to a nearby kiosk. The machine showed her bill, which had been $570, had been reduced to less than $7.

"Blessed,” Chatmon said. “I'm like, ‘why me?’ I didn't this was going to happen. I didn't know if it was true or not."

MLGW President Jerry Collins held a press conference to clarify what had happened.

"That rumor on social media was completely false," Collins said.

First, he clarified Zach Randolph had not donated $1 million. He said a glitch in several dozen kiosks starting on Friday caused what he called a decimal point issue, causing people's receipts to be inaccurate.

It’s an issue he said did not affect the company's accounting system, but could have been caused by hackers.

"That appears to be a problem with payment contractor that MLGW does business with,” Collins said.

MLGW immediately shut down the problematic kiosks and will reopen them once they fix the glitch.

The company also said they will give affected customers time to get their accounts in order and will not turn off their power.

"We apologize for any inconvenience that anyone has suffered and we want to make sure that everyone's bills are kept in a good payment status,’ Collins said.

It’s little consolation for customers like Chatmon who will now have to pay their entire MLGW bill.

MLGW is also investigating what or who started the social media firestorm in the first place.

MLGW’s Call Center will be open Saturday until 6 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to answer any customers concerns about bill payment following rumors of bill assistance.

MLGW will also not disconnect any customer for non-payment on Monday, July 10.

Customers who have gone to an MLGW kiosk or any other payment kiosk since Friday to pay their bills need to call MLGW at 544-6549.

Zach Randolph also denied the rumor via his Twitter page.

The rumor about me donating 1 million dollars to MLGW is FALSE. However I will make my annual $20,000 contribution to MIFA/MLGW in the fall — Zach Randolph (@MacBo50) July 8, 2017

Our kiosks are not producing accurate receipts. We are working to solve that problem.https://t.co/NO2fMvjO69 — MLGW (@MLGW) July 8, 2017

MLGW also said that their system was not hacked.

Our system wasn't hacked. We are working to resolve the inaccurate receipts. — MLGW (@MLGW) July 8, 2017

