MLGW says rumors of Z-Bo paying utility bills not true

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Rumors have been swirling Saturday morning of a $1 million donation from former Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph to MLGW to help pay people's bills.

MLGW customers were claiming that they only had to pay a small percentage of their balance and the entire balance was paid for.

MLGW has since said this is not true, and they will hold a press conference at noon.

MLGW and the Memphis Grizzlies organization are both unaware of $1 million that Zach Randolph is rumored to be paying toward any customers utility bills.

This rumor has spread on social media, but it is not true.

Customers who have gone to an MLGW kiosk or Exxon on the Run/Tiger Mart kiosk since Friday to pay their bills need to call MLGW at 544-6549.

Zach Randolph also denied the rumor via his Twitter page.

MLGW is now saying that the kiosks are not producing accurate receipts, which were saying that entire balances were paid off after customers were only paying a small percentage of their balance.

MLGW also said that their system was not hacked.

