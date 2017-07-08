Z-Bo, MLGW confirm donation rumor not true; call center open to - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Z-Bo, MLGW confirm donation rumor not true; call center open to help customers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

MLGW’s Call Center will be open Saturday until 6 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to answer any customers concerns about bill payment following rumors of bill assistance.

MLGW will also not disconnect any customer for non-payment on Monday, July 10.

Customers who have gone to an MLGW kiosk or any other payment kiosk since Friday to pay their bills need to call MLGW at 544-6549.

Rumors have been swirling Saturday morning of a $1 million donation from former Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph to MLGW to help pay people's bills.

MLGW customers were claiming that they only had to pay a small percentage of their balance and the entire balance was paid for.

MLGW has since said this is not true.

MLGW President and CEO, Jerry Collins Jr. held a press conference today to confirm that rumors are false of a $1 million donation.


Zach Randolph also denied the rumor via his Twitter page.

MLGW said that the kiosks are not producing accurate receipts, which were saying that entire balances were paid off after customers were only paying a small percentage of their balance.

MLGW also said that their system was not hacked.

MLGW said it will not cut off customers power on Monday in order to give the customers time to get their account in order. 

    •   
