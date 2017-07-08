Z-Bo, MLGW confirm donation rumor not true; call center open to help customers

MLGW’s Call Center will be open Saturday until 6 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to answer any customers concerns about bill payment following rumors of bill assistance.

MLGW will also not disconnect any customer for non-payment on Monday, July 10.

Customers who have gone to an MLGW kiosk or any other payment kiosk since Friday to pay their bills need to call MLGW at 544-6549.

Rumors have been swirling Saturday morning of a $1 million donation from former Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph to MLGW to help pay people's bills.

MLGW customers were claiming that they only had to pay a small percentage of their balance and the entire balance was paid for.

MLGW has since said this is not true.

MLGW President and CEO, Jerry Collins Jr. held a press conference today to confirm that rumors are false of a $1 million donation.

Zach Randolph also denied the rumor via his Twitter page.

The rumor about me donating 1 million dollars to MLGW is FALSE. However I will make my annual $20,000 contribution to MIFA/MLGW in the fall — Zach Randolph (@MacBo50) July 8, 2017

MLGW said that the kiosks are not producing accurate receipts, which were saying that entire balances were paid off after customers were only paying a small percentage of their balance.

Our kiosks are not producing accurate receipts. We are working to solve that problem.https://t.co/NO2fMvjO69 — MLGW (@MLGW) July 8, 2017

MLGW also said that their system was not hacked.

Our system wasn't hacked. We are working to resolve the inaccurate receipts. — MLGW (@MLGW) July 8, 2017

MLGW said it will not cut off customers power on Monday in order to give the customers time to get their account in order.

