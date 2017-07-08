Z-Bo, MLGW confirm donation rumor not true; call center open to help customers

Holly Springs Police Department said a man is believed to have been laying dead in his home for three weeks. William Wells, 39, was found dead in his home on Wright Street of Cox Avenue. Police said Wells' brother, Brian Wells, 23, turned himself into police. Brian told police that he got in an argument with his brother and shot him three weeks ago where police believe he has been laying deceased since, according to police. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights r...More >>
MLGW’s Call Center will be open Saturday until 6 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to answer any customers concerns about bill payment following rumors of bill assistance.More >>
A 57-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon, MPD confirms.More >>
A 3-year-old has been hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself, Memphis police confirm.More >>
Summer continues to be in full swing here in the Mid-South, and that means highs in the 90s with heat index values close to 100. We've seen no shortage of that this past week.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
A young woman's parents are turning up the heat on investigators by using social media to press for answers surrounding their daughter's death.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
