Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting himself

The 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself said has died, according to MPD and the boy's family.

Cash Wilkerson, 3, was rushed to Le Bonheur on Saturday afternoon in extremely critical condition.

Cash’s father Cortez Wilkerson has been detained by Memphis police, but no charges have been filed.

His uncle said Cortez’s gun was in its case, and he was out of the room when Cash found it and accidentally shot himself.

