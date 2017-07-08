Family mourns after boy, 3, accidentally shoots, kills self

Tragedy struck at the New Horizon Apartments when a 3-year-old got hold of his father's gun.More >>
Tragedy struck at the New Horizon Apartments when a 3-year-old got hold of his father's gun.More >>
Still searching for justice, a Mid-South mother refuses to give up her fight to find the person who murdered her 2-year-old daughter.More >>
Still searching for justice, a Mid-South mother refuses to give up her fight to find the person who murdered her 2-year-old daughter.More >>
A toddler died Saturday morning after drowning in a swimming pool, according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A toddler died Saturday morning after drowning in a swimming pool, according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A technical glitch and a false social media rumor are being blamed for a wild and at times frantic day for MLGW and their customers.More >>
A technical glitch and a false social media rumor are being blamed for a wild and at times frantic day for MLGW and their customers.More >>
Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office partnered with local businesses to go above and beyond the call of duty to help a local woman.More >>
Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office partnered with local businesses to go above and beyond the call of duty to help a local woman.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>