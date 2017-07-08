Holly Springs man believed to have been dead in home for three weeks

Holly Springs Police Department said a man is believed to have been laying dead in his home for three weeks.

William Wells, 39, was found dead in his home on Wright Street of Cox Avenue.

Police said Wells' brother, Brian Wells, 43, turned himself into police.

Brian told police that he got in an argument with his brother and shot him three weeks ago where police believe he has been laying deceased since, according to police.

