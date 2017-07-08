Woman, 57, hospitalized after shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman, 57, hospitalized after shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 57-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon, MPD confirms.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of Burr Road.

The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details.

