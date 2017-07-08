SLIDESHOW: SCSO, businesses help replace woman’s roof

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office partnered with local businesses to go above and beyond the call of duty to help a local woman.

During visits to 94-year-old Sarah Seymour, the department's Community Service Volunteer noticed her roof leaked.

He reached out to several local businesses, who pitched in and replaced her roof for free.

Sarah said she was overwhelmed by the incredible gesture.

“Oh I was just so happy, I was real happy, I said what's going on, I was real happy to see them out there and having a cookout out there and we were eating and they fixed my roof and I was just so happy over that” Sarah said.

Martin Construction led the way in terms of replacing the roof, and deputies were also on hand cooking lunch for the volunteers.

High 5 to all involved!

