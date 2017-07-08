Family holds fundraiser to bring 2-year-old girl's killer to justice

Still searching for justice, a Mid-South mother refuses to give up her fight to find the person who murdered her 2-year-old daughter.

Laylah Washington was hit by a stray bullet while riding in her parents’ car and died a few days later.

Almost a month later, and her killer still has not been caught.

"I miss Laylah a lot," said Laylah’s mother Leslie.

Leslie still wants answers in her daughter’s death.

"If anyone knows anything about this case come forward, I mean she was an innocent 2-year-old baby," Leslie said.

Laylah has been laid to rest, but her family and members of the community are still not at peace.

The community and Laylah’s family gathered at Poplar and Highland in hopes of raising $100,000.

"We are hoping within the next 30 days, we are able to put the money in place to make the streets talk," said radio personality Thaddeus Matthews.

All of the funds collected will go to CrimeStoppers in hopes of someone coming forward to lead police to Laylahs killer.

"I wish they would come forward and give me some type of closure or justice for Layla," Leslie said.

If you have any information that could lead police to solve 2-year-old Laylah’s case, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-Cash.

