Tipton County toddler dies after drowning in neighbor’s pool

A toddler died Saturday morning after drowning in a swimming pool, according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2-and-a-half-year old boy was staying with his grandparents on Austin Store Road in Covington, and at some point, he left their house undetected.

After searching the area, they found him floating in a swimming pool behind a neighboring residence. A neighbor began CPR until the fire department made it to the scene.

The boy was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton and was later transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He passed away early Saturday morning.

An autopsy is being performed at the Regional Forensics Center in Memphis and the case remains under investigation.

“This is certainly a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with this family and their neighborhood,” said Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley.

If anyone has information in this case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.

