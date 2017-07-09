City Watch canceled for woman diagnosed with mental conditions - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch canceled for woman diagnosed with mental conditions

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The City Watch issued for Siela Welton has been canceled by Memphis Police Department.

Welton returned home around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Welton has been diagnosed with mental conditions and is currently on medication.

