Father charged in accidental shooting of 3-year-old

The father of the 3-year-old boy who shot himself and later died has been charged in the death.

Cortez Wilkerson has been charged with reckless homicide, felony drug possession, felony weapon possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kash Sharp, 3, was transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

