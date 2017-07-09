Two in critical condition after shooting at apartment complex

The City Watch issued for Siela Welton has been canceled by Memphis Police Department.More >>
The City Watch issued for Siela Welton has been canceled by Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men are in critical condition after a shooting just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men are in critical condition after a shooting just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Tragedy struck at the New Horizon Apartments when a 3-year-old got hold of his father's gun.More >>
Tragedy struck at the New Horizon Apartments when a 3-year-old got hold of his father's gun.More >>
The father of the 3-year-old boy who shot himself and later died has been charged in the death.More >>
The father of the 3-year-old boy who shot himself and later died has been charged in the death.More >>
A technical glitch and a false social media rumor are being blamed for a wild and at times frantic day for MLGW and their customers.More >>
A technical glitch and a false social media rumor are being blamed for a wild and at times frantic day for MLGW and their customers.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>
The case of man a who ambushed and killed a New York City police officer after a recent psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him afterward highlights how psychiatrists must decide whether patients...More >>
The case of man a who ambushed and killed a New York City police officer after a recent psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him afterward highlights how psychiatrists must decide whether patients pose enough danger to need hospitalization.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>